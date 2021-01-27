17 Education & Technology Group (NYSE:YQ) Trading Down 9.4%

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:YQ)’s share price traded down 9.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.50 and last traded at $16.82. 2,040,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 2,380,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on 17 Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc, an education technology company, provides K-12 online education service in the People's Republic of China. The company's smart in-school classroom solution offers data-driven teaching, learning, and assessment products to teachers, students, and parents across approximately 70,000 K-12 schools.

