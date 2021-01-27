$199.98 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) will announce $199.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.50 million and the lowest is $199.20 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $232.27 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $845.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $845.00 million to $846.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $872.70 million, with estimates ranging from $851.90 million to $893.70 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $205.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.73 million. Huron Consulting Group had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 18,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $875,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,286,019.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 895,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,206,000 after buying an additional 313,244 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 362,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,246,000 after purchasing an additional 49,824 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 347,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,396,000 after purchasing an additional 74,225 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 128.2% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 278,946 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,968,000 after purchasing an additional 156,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the third quarter worth $10,230,000. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

HURN opened at $58.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -293.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.92. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in financial and operational improvement, care transformation, culture and organizational excellence, strategy, and technology and analytics to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

