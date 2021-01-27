1inch (1INCH) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $307.47 Million

1inch (CURRENCY:1INCH) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 27th. During the last week, 1inch has traded up 64.8% against the dollar. 1inch has a total market cap of $210.75 million and $307.47 million worth of 1inch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1inch token can currently be bought for $2.92 or 0.00009364 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

About 1inch

1inch’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,164,169 tokens. 1inch’s official website is 1inch.exchange/#

1inch Token Trading

1inch can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1inch directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1inch should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1inch using one of the exchanges listed above.

