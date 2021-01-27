1irstcoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $74,055.00 (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar. One 1irstcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00002763 BTC on major exchanges. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $30.44 million and approximately $74,055.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,968,585 coins. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. 1irstcoin’s official website is 1irstcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

1irstcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

