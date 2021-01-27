$2.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) will report $2.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Motorola Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.25 billion and the lowest is $2.23 billion. Motorola Solutions reported sales of $2.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Motorola Solutions will report full-year sales of $7.38 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.37 billion to $7.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.80 billion to $8.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Motorola Solutions.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. William Blair began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities upgraded Motorola Solutions to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $179.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.07.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 60,000 shares of Motorola Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.90, for a total transaction of $10,014,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,629 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $21,425,000 after buying an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,528 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,674,981 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $262,654,000 after buying an additional 173,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSI opened at $172.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.05. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.77 and a 1-year high of $187.49. The company has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.17%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

