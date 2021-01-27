$2.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) will post $2.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Electronic Arts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 billion and the lowest is $2.35 billion. Electronic Arts posted sales of $1.98 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Electronic Arts will report full year sales of $5.98 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $6.15 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.12 billion to $6.45 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Electronic Arts.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The game software company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.26. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $910.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.62 million.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Electronic Arts from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $142.00 to $127.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.84.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $96,752.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,763 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,137.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joel Linzner sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total value of $181,410.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,834.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,427 shares of company stock worth $4,749,004. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 881.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 206 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 268 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 310 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $146.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.53. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $85.69 and a 1-year high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

