$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Read More: Float

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on State Street (STT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.