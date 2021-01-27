$2.82 Billion in Sales Expected for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) will announce $2.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for State Street’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.81 billion. State Street reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that State Street will report full-year sales of $11.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.45 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $11.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.53 billion to $12.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for State Street.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share.

STT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on State Street from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wolfe Research cut State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut State Street from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.31.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,471,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,046,736,000 after purchasing an additional 117,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,020,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,450 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in State Street by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,386,695 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $260,262,000 after buying an additional 73,325 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in State Street by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 3,552,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,774,000 after buying an additional 149,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in State Street by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,498,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $207,564,000 after buying an additional 49,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

State Street stock opened at $72.63 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.82. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street has a 12-month low of $42.10 and a 12-month high of $81.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

