$201.20 Million in Sales Expected for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) will announce $201.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CURO Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $196.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $204.00 million. CURO Group posted sales of $302.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CURO Group will report full year sales of $846.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $841.40 million to $849.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $928.02 million, with estimates ranging from $846.60 million to $975.84 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CURO Group.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. CURO Group had a return on equity of 115.45% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CURO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

In related news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 395,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 810,157 shares in the company, valued at $6,481,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,304 shares of company stock worth $1,544,701 over the last ninety days. 51.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CURO Group by 137.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CURO Group by 26.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CURO Group by 5,851.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors purchased a new position in CURO Group in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 30.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CURO opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $605.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 3.13.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

