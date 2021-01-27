$22.42 Million in Sales Expected for TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) will announce $22.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TherapeuticsMD’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.98 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.32 million. TherapeuticsMD reported sales of $15.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 41%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TherapeuticsMD will report full-year sales of $63.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $61.23 million to $67.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $141.72 million, with estimates ranging from $116.69 million to $161.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TherapeuticsMD.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $19.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.67 million.

TXMD has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. TherapeuticsMD currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.49.

NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $458.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. TherapeuticsMD has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,166,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,199,000 after acquiring an additional 95,922 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 4,296,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,789,000 after acquiring an additional 564,112 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its holdings in TherapeuticsMD by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 3,388,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 239,374 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in TherapeuticsMD during the 3rd quarter worth $3,925,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 3.4% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,900,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,377,000 after buying an additional 62,577 shares in the last quarter. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TherapeuticsMD

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

