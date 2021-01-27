2,229,239 Shares in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Purchased by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,229,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,919,000. nVent Electric comprises approximately 0.9% of Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 1.31% of nVent Electric as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 3.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 7,227 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 8.8% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 61,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in nVent Electric during the third quarter worth about $522,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in nVent Electric by 6.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 311,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after buying an additional 19,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.35. 13,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,391,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.90 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 52-week low of $10.53 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $509.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.58 million. nVent Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 10.35%. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of nVent Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

In related news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $80,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $638,514. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

