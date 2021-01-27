22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 2,981,941 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,687,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.32.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 million.

In other news, CEO James A. Mish purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.93 per share, with a total value of $93,000.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XXII. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 31,005 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 11,775 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in 22nd Century Group by 52.2% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the last quarter. Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in 22nd Century Group by 21.1% during the third quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 160,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in 22nd Century Group by 9,837.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 425,432 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 421,151 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows to alter the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. The company offers SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies; and very low nicotine content (VLNC) tobacco cigarettes under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol brands.

