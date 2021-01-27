2,532 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,532 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 36,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Broadcom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 730 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 12,427 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $8.34 on Wednesday, hitting $455.53. The company had a trading volume of 24,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,627,745. The company has a market cap of $185.27 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.67 and a 12-month high of $470.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $436.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $375.71.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.10. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.23% and a net margin of 12.39%. The company had revenue of $6.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.25. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.20, for a total transaction of $30,484,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.70, for a total value of $540,162.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,333 shares of company stock valued at $106,085,379 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

AVGO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Standpoint Research downgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho raised their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.59.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.