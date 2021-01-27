$268.52 Million in Sales Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report $268.52 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $273.80 million and the lowest is $253.39 million. Alkermes reported sales of $412.73 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year sales of $1.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.40. Alkermes had a negative net margin of 6.28% and a positive return on equity of 9.35%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alkermes from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alkermes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.09.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,356,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alkermes in the 3rd quarter valued at $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

ALKS stock opened at $21.69 on Wednesday. Alkermes has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.15, a PEG ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.56.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. Its marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and VUMERITY (diroximel fumarate) for the treatment of relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis in adults, including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting and active secondary progressive diseases.

