$277.38 Million in Sales Expected for Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) will report sales of $277.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zendesk’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $279.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $276.45 million. Zendesk reported sales of $229.87 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zendesk will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Zendesk.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $261.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 22.55% and a negative net margin of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zendesk from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zendesk from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Zendesk from $134.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Zendesk from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Zendesk from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Zendesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.78.

Shares of ZEN opened at $145.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.59 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.73. Zendesk has a 12 month low of $50.23 and a 12 month high of $154.24.

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total transaction of $55,287.66. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,210.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.94, for a total value of $101,633.58. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,612 shares in the company, valued at $10,278,215.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 127,638 shares of company stock valued at $16,403,396. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Zendesk by 68.9% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zendesk during the third quarter valued at $37,000. CWM LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 410.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Zendesk by 115.0% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,387 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 37.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

