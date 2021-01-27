27,766 Shares in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Purchased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 27,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Accel Wealth Management owned 0.22% of First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 638.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC raised its holdings in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPXI stock traded down $2.11 on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,938. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.42 and a 200-day moving average of $63.37. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $30.13 and a 12 month high of $74.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%.

