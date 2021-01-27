27,884 Shares in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) Acquired by Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF (NASDAQ:FCVT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 27,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.46% of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF by 48.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.84. 2,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,615. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.67. First Trust SSI Strategic Convertible Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $24.20 and a 12 month high of $53.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%.

