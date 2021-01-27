2,974 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,974 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.06.

In other Mastercard news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.09, for a total transaction of $27,007,827.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,336,513 shares in the company, valued at $32,701,457,673.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 515,952 shares of company stock worth $164,523,030 over the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $10.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $317.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,554,727. The stock has a market cap of $316.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $338.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.46.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

