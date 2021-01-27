$320.29 Million in Sales Expected for VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) will report sales of $320.29 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for VeriSign’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $319.87 million and the highest is $320.70 million. VeriSign reported sales of $310.54 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that VeriSign will report full-year sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for VeriSign.

Several analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. VeriSign has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.80.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.64, for a total transaction of $1,209,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 863,185 shares in the company, valued at $174,052,623.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 1,226 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $245,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,530,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,678 shares of company stock worth $6,946,579 in the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in VeriSign by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,893,321 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $592,697,000 after purchasing an additional 40,640 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,835,864 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,711,000 after purchasing an additional 179,099 shares in the last quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 64.3% in the third quarter. Stockbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,291,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $264,467,000 after purchasing an additional 505,448 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 78.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 859,545 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,078,000 after purchasing an additional 378,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 6.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 718,708 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,228,000 after purchasing an additional 46,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $196.05 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09 and a beta of 0.87. VeriSign has a 12 month low of $148.77 and a 12 month high of $221.30.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure that enables Internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 Internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

