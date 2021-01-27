$356.68 Million in Sales Expected for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) to report $356.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synaptics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $352.74 million to $363.00 million. Synaptics reported sales of $388.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synaptics will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.28 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Synaptics.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $328.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.78 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

SYNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 10,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $865,130.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,247.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Insiders sold 31,280 shares of company stock worth $2,681,140 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its position in Synaptics by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $64,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Synaptics during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $104.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.70 and a 200 day moving average of $83.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Synaptics has a 12-month low of $44.41 and a 12-month high of $108.01.

Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

