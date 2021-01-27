3,597 Shares in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,597 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sabal Trust CO lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 6,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 7.6% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amedisys by 3.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Amedisys in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Amedisys by 0.9% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,851 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total value of $204,420.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,730,891.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Denise M. Bohnert sold 526 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.84, for a total transaction of $158,241.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,477.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,226 shares of company stock worth $841,991. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMED traded down $12.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $298.69. 476 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 176,367. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $132.95 and a 1-year high of $325.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $291.34 and a 200 day moving average of $251.39.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.25. Amedisys had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The firm had revenue of $544.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.09 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $280.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $246.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Amedisys from $290.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

