3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $197.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MMM. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Sunday. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.27. 3M has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey R. Lavers sold 6,219 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.09, for a total transaction of $1,070,227.71. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,643 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,553.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its stake in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 3M

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

