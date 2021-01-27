3M (NYSE:MMM) Price Target Cut to $197.00

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $208.00 to $197.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 11.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.25.

MMM opened at $175.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.90. 3M has a one year low of $114.04 and a one year high of $180.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $171.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.27.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 44.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total value of $2,601,901.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,081.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,052 shares of company stock worth $4,688,423 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Aua Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

