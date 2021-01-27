3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,567 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up 2.6% of PrairieView Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $14,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.5% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 14,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in 3M by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its stake in 3M by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 4,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ivan K. Fong sold 15,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.62, for a total transaction of $2,601,901.26. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,266,081.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,688,423. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

3M stock traded up $9.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $185.49. 233,541 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,353,282. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $180.59. The company has a market capitalization of $106.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MMM shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of 3M in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet raised shares of 3M from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

