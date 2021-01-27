40,800 Shares in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Bought by Eidelman Virant Capital

Eidelman Virant Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 40,800 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,000. Eidelman Virant Capital owned approximately 0.27% of Arch Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Arch Resources by 1,616.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,528 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $241,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCH shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arch Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of ARCH stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,692. The stock has a market cap of $738.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.39 and a beta of 1.14. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.80 and a 12-month high of $62.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.03 and a 200 day moving average of $38.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Arch Resources Company Profile

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

