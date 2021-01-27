41,385 Shares in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,382,000. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for about 3.2% of Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $173.62 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

