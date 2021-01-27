$424.80 Million in Sales Expected for American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) will post sales of $424.80 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $426.70 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $395.76 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.68 billion to $1.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $448.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.50 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 3.95%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut American Woodmark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in American Woodmark by 482.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $327,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Woodmark by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,392,000 after buying an additional 10,968 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in American Woodmark by 8.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in American Woodmark in the third quarter valued at $1,146,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $91.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. American Woodmark has a 12-month low of $35.30 and a 12-month high of $117.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.13.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

