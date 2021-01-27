$456.01 Million in Sales Expected for MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will announce sales of $456.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $449.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.90 million. MEDNAX reported sales of $905.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 49.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.27 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. MEDNAX had a positive return on equity of 12.27% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $460.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $535.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. MEDNAX’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded MEDNAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet raised MEDNAX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on MEDNAX from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.42.

Shares of NYSE:MD opened at $26.10 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day moving average is $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38. MEDNAX has a 52 week low of $7.37 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 2.09.

In other MEDNAX news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 66,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,536,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,913,171. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of MEDNAX by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of MEDNAX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MEDNAX by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.74% of the company’s stock.

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, radiology and teleradiology, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care services; and acute and chronic pain management services.

