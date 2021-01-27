$460.59 Million in Sales Expected for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) will announce sales of $460.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.58 million and the lowest is $447.82 million. Papa John’s International reported sales of $417.51 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Papa John’s International will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Papa John’s International.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.15 million. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 2.14% and a negative return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

PZZA opened at $102.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 127.55, a PEG ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.03. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $28.55 and a 1-year high of $103.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.71.

In other Papa John’s International news, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 14,138 shares of Papa John’s International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,136,977.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 205,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,508,617.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 72.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the third quarter worth $49,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International in the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 519.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

