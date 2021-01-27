46,327 Shares in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,239,000. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 3.9% of Accel Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 20,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083 shares during the last quarter.

VYM traded down $1.34 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.72. 54,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,106,296. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.90. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $96.09.

