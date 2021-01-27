4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES One Day Trading Volume Reaches $509,004.00 (FOUR)

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES (CURRENCY:FOUR) traded 55% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 27th. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has a market capitalization of $939,235.43 and $509,004.00 worth of 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES has traded 28.1% higher against the dollar. One 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003213 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00052214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000822 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.07 or 0.00134909 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00288306 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.71 or 0.00069609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.81 or 0.00069949 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00036228 BTC.

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Profile

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 126,901,359 tokens. 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES’s official website is the4thpillar.io . The official message board for 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES is medium.com/the4thpillar

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES Token Trading

4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4THPILLAR TECHNOLOGIES using one of the exchanges listed above.

