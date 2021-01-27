$5.52 Billion in Sales Expected for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) to post $5.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Visa’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.65 billion and the lowest is $5.35 billion. Visa posted sales of $6.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Visa will report full year sales of $23.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $22.21 billion to $23.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $27.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.98 billion to $28.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Visa.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $212.00 target price (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.28.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total value of $1,884,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total transaction of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,205 shares of company stock valued at $17,188,463 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in V. Westhampton Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co grew its stake in shares of Visa by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of V opened at $202.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $393.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $220.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $203.31.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

