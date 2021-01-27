5,918 Shares in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Acquired by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,918 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,075,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,983 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,356,000. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $343.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $325.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $347.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.48. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $187.72 and a 1 year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 17th. Argus lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.