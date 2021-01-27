$6.76 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to post $6.76 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $7.08 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $3.86 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 75.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year sales of $23.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $24.18 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $31.94 million, with estimates ranging from $26.50 million to $35.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.18). Postal Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 9.51%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PSTL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.75.

PSTL stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $154.21 million, a PE ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27. Postal Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $19.48.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total value of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,522.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTL. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Postal Realty Trust by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 35,725 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 1,098.3% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 229,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $421,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $922,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 29.1% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 224,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after buying an additional 50,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

