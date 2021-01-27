60,201 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Purchased by Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC

Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,070,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $21.77 and a twelve month high of $35.71.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

