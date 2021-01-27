65,329 Shares in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Acquired by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 65,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,000. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF makes up about 1.2% of Accel Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Accel Wealth Management owned about 0.07% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGF. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 249,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter.

PGF traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.83. 31,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,334. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $12.30 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

