$656.37 Million in Sales Expected for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will report $656.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $566.90 million to $712.21 million. Magellan Midstream Partners reported sales of $740.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year sales of $2.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company had revenue of $598.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Magellan Midstream Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Magellan Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.53.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.32 per share, for a total transaction of $706,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,422,689.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 82,246 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 21,431 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMP opened at $45.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.32. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $22.02 and a 52 week high of $64.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, distillates, aviation fuels, and liquefied petroleum gases for independent refiners and integrated oil companies, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, bio-fuel producers, and regional farm cooperatives; and provides services, including terminalling, ethanol and biodiesel unloading and loading, additive injection, custom blending, laboratory testing, and data services to shippers.

