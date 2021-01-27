679,680 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 679,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $37,687,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.22% of Western Digital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,048 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,861 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund raised its position in Western Digital by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,095 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WDC opened at $52.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of -61.25 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Western Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $71.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.93.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 6.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.91.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.