$7.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) to announce sales of $7.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Deere & Company’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.90 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $7.31 billion. Deere & Company reported sales of $6.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will report full year sales of $35.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $34.72 billion to $35.52 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $38.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $37.62 billion to $39.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Deere & Company.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DE shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.05.

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $296.01 on Wednesday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $306.96. The company has a market capitalization of $93.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $278.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total value of $3,793,789.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after purchasing an additional 646,460 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after purchasing an additional 362,615 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth $46,054,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

