7,225 Shares in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,007,000. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises 1.7% of Diversified LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $3.76 on Wednesday, hitting $324.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,865,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,345,123. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.05. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $330.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

