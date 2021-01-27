$733.19 Million in Sales Expected for Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to report $733.19 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $738.70 million and the lowest is $723.80 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $738.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.49. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $758.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.90 million.

RBC has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp downgraded Regal Beloit from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Regal Beloit from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.88.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $130.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Regal Beloit has a 12-month low of $51.99 and a 12-month high of $146.97.

In other news, VP John Avampato sold 420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total value of $50,177.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,333.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBC. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Beloit by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the third quarter worth $42,000. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 4,104.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 2,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regal Beloit in the 3rd quarter valued at $214,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Regal Beloit

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

