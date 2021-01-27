$748.50 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $748.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $738.75 million and the highest is $763.88 million. ICON Public posted sales of $725.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full year sales of $2.79 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.78 billion to $2.80 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ICON Public.

ICLR has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $195.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ICON Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of ICON Public from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

ICLR opened at $213.09 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 35.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $202.15 and a 200 day moving average of $192.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ICLR. CWM LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 198 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in ICON Public by 74.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in ICON Public by 519.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in ICON Public in the third quarter worth about $212,000. 81.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

