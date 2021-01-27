$763.40 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) will post $763.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $735.00 million to $797.60 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $750.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $2.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.80 billion to $2.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.26 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.29% and a net margin of 11.25%. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.22.

In other A. O. Smith news, Director Paul W. Jones sold 32,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $1,684,584.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 173,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,099,036.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.37, for a total value of $56,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,967.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 97,069 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,415 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. 75.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $54.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06. A. O. Smith has a 12 month low of $33.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

