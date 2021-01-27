$8.30 Billion in Sales Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report sales of $8.30 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.20 billion. QUALCOMM reported sales of $5.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 63.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year sales of $30.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 billion to $32.04 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $33.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $30.84 billion to $37.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on QCOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.62.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $162.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

In other news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,526 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $787,344.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,242,911.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.5% during the third quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,257 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 109,374 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 85.8% during the third quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,801 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,978,000 after buying an additional 15,606 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 61,957 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $9,439,000 after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

