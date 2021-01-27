8141 (NYSE:WFD) Upgraded to Buy at Janney Montgomery Scott

8141 (NYSE:WFD) was upgraded by stock analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, through its bank subsidiary provides financial services to individuals and companies. Its services include wealth management, savings, time deposits, commercial, residential and consumer lending. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

