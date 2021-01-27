8,355 Shares in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Acquired by Strategic Wealth Designers

Strategic Wealth Designers purchased a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 5,020.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.08, for a total transaction of $1,320,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,660,835.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMUS traded down $4.22 on Wednesday, hitting $127.19. 88,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,774,011. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.50 and a 1 year high of $135.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TMUS. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.52.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

