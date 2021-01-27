86,278 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 86,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,069,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 6.5% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Paragon Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.45. 16,294 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,541. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $73.32 and a 12 month high of $153.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.28 and a 200 day moving average of $124.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

