$863.02 Million in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) will report $863.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $847.50 million to $878.54 million. Sanderson Farms reported sales of $823.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $3.94 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $3.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.13 billion to $4.20 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $1.14. Sanderson Farms had a negative return on equity of 0.66% and a net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $902.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 6.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 7.9% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the third quarter worth about $286,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 276.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $145.38 on Wednesday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $102.13 and a 1-year high of $151.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $134.28 and its 200 day moving average is $126.06. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.38, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

