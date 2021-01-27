865,492 Shares in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Acquired by Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC

Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 865,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Vale by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VALE traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $16.69. 17,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,902,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Vale S.A. has a 52-week low of $6.49 and a 52-week high of $19.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.10. The company has a market cap of $85.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.12. Vale had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.81 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $24.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.65.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

