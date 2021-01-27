888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $243.27

888 Holdings plc (888.L) (LON:888)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $243.27 and traded as high as $312.50. 888 Holdings plc (888.L) shares last traded at $307.00, with a volume of 521,181 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 293.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 243.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.65.

In related news, insider Itai Pazner sold 300,000 shares of 888 Holdings plc (888.L) stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 260 ($3.40), for a total value of £780,000 ($1,019,074.99).

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, bingo, and social games.

