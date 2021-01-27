88mph (MPH) 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.70 Million

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. 88mph has a market capitalization of $14.48 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 88mph token can currently be bought for $127.82 or 0.00405709 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00051593 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.95 or 0.00133165 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00285672 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.64 or 0.00068680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.88 or 0.00069440 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00036257 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph’s total supply is 230,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,274 tokens. 88mph’s official message board is medium.com/88mphapp . The official website for 88mph is 88mph.app

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

